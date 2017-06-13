ANCYL: Gupta emails not a priority, but rumours fabricated to discredit ANC

League president Collen Maine has been implicated in the emails and declined to comment on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has rejected the Gupta emails as rumours fabricated to discredit the African National Congress (ANC).

The league held a media briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday afternoon where they delivered feedback on its national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

It also announced its preferred leadership list for the governing party in the 2019 general elections.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was announced as their presidential candidate, with David Mabuza as deputy and Ace Magashule as the next secretary-general.

The League’s list is identical to that of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association also announced this week.

WATCH: ANCYL elects Dlamini-Zuma for president

ANCYL secretary general Njabulo Nzuza says the controversial Gupta emails, which have recently been made public were not a point of discussion at their NEC meeting this weekend.

“There are serious issues affecting young people for us to be sitting and discussing the Guptas.”

Nzuza lashed out at what he called an agenda to discredit the ANC.

“Nobody even asked about the credibility of those emails, but you see articles in the newspaper. Who verified those things? But because people in the media in South Africa have not been held accountable, so they think they can do anyhow.”

