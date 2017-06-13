ANCYL: Gupta emails not a priority, but rumours fabricated to discredit ANC
League president Collen Maine has been implicated in the emails and declined to comment on the matter.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has rejected the Gupta emails as rumours fabricated to discredit the African National Congress (ANC).
The league held a media briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday afternoon where they delivered feedback on its national executive committee (NEC) meeting.
It also announced its preferred leadership list for the governing party in the 2019 general elections.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was announced as their presidential candidate, with David Mabuza as deputy and Ace Magashule as the next secretary-general.
The League’s list is identical to that of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association also announced this week.
WATCH: ANCYL elects Dlamini-Zuma for president
ANCYL secretary general Njabulo Nzuza says the controversial Gupta emails, which have recently been made public were not a point of discussion at their NEC meeting this weekend.
“There are serious issues affecting young people for us to be sitting and discussing the Guptas.”
Nzuza lashed out at what he called an agenda to discredit the ANC.
“Nobody even asked about the credibility of those emails, but you see articles in the newspaper. Who verified those things? But because people in the media in South Africa have not been held accountable, so they think they can do anyhow.”
League president Collen Maine has been implicated in the emails and declined to comment on the matter.
More in Local
-
Zizi Kodwa: DA can’t divorce itself from racism
-
[WATCH] Cape Town City welcomes McCarthy as Head Coach
-
Finance Ministry: Gigaba broke no laws on Guptas' citizenship request processes
-
[WATCH] ANCYL backs Dlamini-Zuma as next party president
-
Motsoeneng to face second disciplinary inquiry
-
Damage caused by Knysna fire likely to cost ‘multiple billions’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.