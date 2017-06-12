Zuma extends condolences to Blade Nzimande following mother's passing
Nozipho Nzimande passed away on Sunday night at the age of 90.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and his family following the passing of his mother.
Zuma says she warmly received South African Communist Party and African National Congress activists in her home during apartheid.
“We extend our deepest condolences to Minister Nzimande and family on the passing on of this much-loved matriarch. May they find strength to cope with the difficulty that this end of an era brings to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with family at this difficult time,” said President Zuma.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
