Damning Panayiotou sting video now admissible as evidence
Judge Dayalin Chetty will allow a video shot during a police sting operation to be submitted as evidence.
CAPE TOWN - The Port Elizabeth High Court has ruled a video recording in which Christopher Panayiotou allegedly implicates himself in his wife's murder is admissible.
The trial against Panayiotou and his co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko resumed on Monday.
The Port Elizabeth businessman allegedly hired his former bouncer to recruit hitmen to kill Jayde Panayiotou in April 2015.
In it, Panayiotou allegedly implicates himself in his wife's murder.
The video features Panayiotou and alleged middleman Luthando Siyoni.
Judge Chetty says he will provide reasons for the ruling in his final judgement.
The defence is not happy with the decision and has asked for a postponement.
The trial will resume on Wednesday.
