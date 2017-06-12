Final day for parents to apply for Gauteng school placements

The Gauteng Education Department says it's received over 450,000 applications so far.

JOHANNESBURG – Monday is the last day for parents to apply for school placements for their children in grades 1 and 8 via the online admissions portal.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “The disadvantage is that those that are not applying now, they are not going to be in a position to a choice, so we’re going to place them but they won’t have any choice. We’ll give them what we have.”

The department says those who don't apply online will be placed by the department wherever there is space.