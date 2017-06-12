‘The revolution is completely on the cliff’

Solly Mapaila blames the ANC NEC for failing to deal with factions, saying the SACP will decide in July whether to leave the alliance.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party's (SACP) second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila says that the failure of the African National Congress's (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) to deal with factions has led to the party's policy conference and its national conference in December already being stolen.

Mapaila also that those who have labelled President Jacob Zuma's critics as traitors for no longer supporting him are the people who have actually betrayed the ANC and the movement.

On Sunday, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that people who no longer support Zuma have been bought and are like Judas Iscariot.

The deputy secretary says the crux of the problem facing the ANC is that its NEC has allowed factions to fester.

“That’s where the major problem is, therefore the platform for policy conference or the conference itself is a platform that is already stolen. From our side, we are debating this issues at our congress, and congress will decide what to do. I can’t pre-empt what conference will say.”

And he says the entire future of the movement hinges around the party itself.

“Until the ANC gets sorted out, these factions will continue; even the December conference of the ANC will be hijacked by factions, therefore our revolution is completely on the cliff. We are on a self-destructive path.”

The SACP is due to decide at its conference next month whether to leave the alliance.