[WATCH] The praise-singing press conference which got Hlaudi Motsoeneng fired

In April, Hlaudi Motsoeneng held what can be described as a bizarre press conference. It wasn't such a good idea.

JOHANNESBURG - So Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been fired from the SABC, and it was his motormouth which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Let's look back at the final press conference which sealed his fate.