That Sodwana Bay guest house owner still free after killing unarmed burglar
André Slade says he doesn’t feel bad about shooting and killing an unarmed burglar - who didn’t pose a risk to him.
JOHANNESBURG - Racist Sodwana Bay Guest House owner Andre Slade, who branded black people as inferior to whites and refused to accommodate them, has still not been arrested despite admitting to shooting and killing an unarmed burglar at his house earlier in 2017.
Slade made headlines late in 2016 when he said he would never accommodate black people as he believed black and white people shouldn’t mix.
KwaZulu-Natal Tourism MEC Sihle Zikalala opened a case of hate speech, operating illegally and tax evasion against him.
“The community loves me for it and the community loves me for it – they congratulated me.” Slade made the comments after the incident.
“He was in our house in the middle of the night, he was no supposed to be here and that’s against the law.”
He says the Bible will protect him.
“The Bible will protect me there because if you find someone in your house and you can shoot him, you don’t have to feel bad about it.”
Slade has still not been arrested and the police say now that the investigation has been completed, it’s up to the National Prosecuting Authority to decide whether to prosecute him or not.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
