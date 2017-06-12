Popular Topics
Six expected in court over kidnapping of Northcliff family

Police are still exploring a possible link between the incident and three burnt bodies discovered in a veld outside a centurion estate.

32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Six men are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Monday morning in connection with the kidnapping of three family members in Northcliff.

Last week, siblings Greg and Melanie Naidoo as well as Melanie’s daughter, Rakiel, were kidnapped from their home during a house robbery.

Police are still exploring a possible link between the incident and three burnt bodies discovered on a veld outside a Centurion housing estate.

Officials are awaiting DNA results to confirm the identities.

Gauteng police arrested the six men in Pimville, Soweto last week after they were found with some appliances linking them to the house robbery in Northcliff.

One of the suspects is believed to have been an employee of Greg Naidoo.

The men will appear in court on charges of kidnapping, house robbery and murder.

It’s unclear when the DNA and postmortem results will be released to confirm the identity of the bodies.

