SABC board lifts ban on reporting on violent protests
The decision to not show these visuals was strongly supported by Hlaudi Motsoeneng last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC board says it has rescinded the ban of broadcasting violent protests and destruction of property.
The decision to not show these visuals was strongly supported by Hlaudi Motsoeneng last year, who repeatedly stated that it wasn't necessary to show the destruction of property on South Africa’s TV screens.
The ban was condemned by the South African National Editors’ Forum, saying it was nothing less than censorship.
On Monday, when it was announced that Motsoeneng has been fired, board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says the ban is no longer in place.
“We are pleased [to announce] that we have rescinded that decision that journalists are free to go and report on what they see fit to report on as professionals in the media.”
Kweyama also announced that the board had accepted a finding to dismiss Motsoeneng for misconduct and breaking the terms of his employment contract.
Motsoeneng faced disciplinary action after holding his own news conference where he criticised the parliamentary inquiry into the SABC.
WATCH: The praise-singing press conference which got Hlaudi Motsoeneng fired
