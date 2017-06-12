No arrests yet after Cape Town family gunned down
Police say that armed men shot dead a 60-year-old mother, her 20-year-old son, and another relative at their Delft home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made yet following a tragedy in which four members of the same family were gunned down in Delft and Gugulethu in separate shootings.
The attacks occurred on Saturday.
The suspects had been looking for the woman's older son, who was not home at the time.
Officers say the perpetrators later tracked down the 37-year-old man they were looking for in Gugulethu.
He was also shot dead.
The motive for the attacks is unclear at this stage.
It is also not known whether the incident was gang-related.
Police say there are no new developments in the matter and the investigation is continuing.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
