Motsoeneng to hear fate following SABC disciplinary hearing

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to know his fate on Monday following his disciplinary hearing last week.

Motsoeneng appeared before the disciplinary committee on Friday on charges of contravening the terms of his suspension after holding a press briefing in April, where he attacked the interim board and Parliament’s inquiry into the SABC.

More to follow.