Motsoaledi urges parents to immunise children against measles

SA has recently experienced a measles outbreak in the Western Cape and Gauteng because some children were not vaccinated.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has urged parents and caregivers to ensure their children are immunised against measles.

South Africa has recently experienced a measles outbreak in the Western Cape and Gauteng because some children were not vaccinated.

Motsoaledi says although government has been able to contain the outbreak, parents need to make sure their children are protected.

Measles can cause pneumonia, swelling of the brain and, in some instances, death.

The minister's spokesperson Joe Maila said, “It’s important that the whole country goes all out to get our children vaccinated to ensure that we avoid these kinds of diseases. They are infectious and can spread within any community.”