Maphatsoe: MKMVA will guard ANC against infiltrators

JOHANNESBURG – MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe says there are people within the top leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) who are infiltrators and has accused those calling for President Jacob Zuma to resign of being captured.

He was speaking at the military veterans association's elective conference in Boksburg.

Maphatsoe has also accused Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) of being captured by foreign forces who want regime change.

He says the MKMVA will now guard the ANC to protect it from infiltrators.

“We must be the eyes and ears of the African National Congress.”

He says those raising motions of no confidence in the president in NEC meetings have been captured.

“You can’t have an NEC member who speaks like a DA member.”

And he says so is Cosatu and the SACP.

“These are the tendencies that we’re talking about, the people who are captured somewhere. They are trying to come out because those people have threatened them to say ‘if you don’t speak, we’re taking your shares out.’”

The MKMVA has resolved to support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the next president, with Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza as her deputy and Free State Premier Ace Magashule as secretary-general.

GUPTA LINKS

Maphatsoe said he doesn’t agree with Ekurhuleni Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina that the party needs space from the Gupta family.

On Friday Masina told President Jacob Zuma to ask the Gupta family to give the party some space to conduct the revolution.

Masina directly addressed the president on Friday.

“Comrade President, let’s ask the Guptas to give the ANC space to conduct the revolution.”

But Maphatsoe, who previously said the Guptas are friends with his organisation, has a different view.

“I think that’s his view. I don’t think the Guptas have occupied any space in the ANC, space is occupied by the leadership of the party.”

He said there is nothing wrong with politicians working with the Guptas as long as it's done in a correct way.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)