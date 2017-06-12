Maphatsoe: MKMVA will guard ANC against infiltrators
Kebby Maphatsoe has also accused Cosatu and the SACP of being captured by foreign forces who want regime change.
JOHANNESBURG – MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe says there are people within the top leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) who are infiltrators and has accused those calling for President Jacob Zuma to resign of being captured.
He was speaking at the military veterans association's elective conference in Boksburg.
Maphatsoe has also accused Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) of being captured by foreign forces who want regime change.
He says the MKMVA will now guard the ANC to protect it from infiltrators.
“We must be the eyes and ears of the African National Congress.”
He says those raising motions of no confidence in the president in NEC meetings have been captured.
“You can’t have an NEC member who speaks like a DA member.”
And he says so is Cosatu and the SACP.
“These are the tendencies that we’re talking about, the people who are captured somewhere. They are trying to come out because those people have threatened them to say ‘if you don’t speak, we’re taking your shares out.’”
The MKMVA has resolved to support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the next president, with Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza as her deputy and Free State Premier Ace Magashule as secretary-general.
GUPTA LINKS
Maphatsoe said he doesn’t agree with Ekurhuleni Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina that the party needs space from the Gupta family.
On Friday Masina told President Jacob Zuma to ask the Gupta family to give the party some space to conduct the revolution.
Masina directly addressed the president on Friday.
“Comrade President, let’s ask the Guptas to give the ANC space to conduct the revolution.”
But Maphatsoe, who previously said the Guptas are friends with his organisation, has a different view.
“I think that’s his view. I don’t think the Guptas have occupied any space in the ANC, space is occupied by the leadership of the party.”
He said there is nothing wrong with politicians working with the Guptas as long as it's done in a correct way.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Knysna tourism takes a knock following fires
-
Gauteng police search for suspect linked to Yeoville teen's murder
-
EC man due in court for daughter’s murder
-
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to assess damage caused by runaway fire
-
Cosatu won’t attend planned bilateral meeting with ANC
-
Gigaba to give clarity on way forward for SA economy after Moody's downgrade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.