Knysna Municipality to roll out relief aid to all residents affected by fires
The Knysna Municipality has established several working groups to formulate an infrastructural rebuilding plan.
CAPE TOWN - The Knysna Municipality says relief aid will be rolled out to all residents affected by the fire disaster.
Officials earlier indicated over 9,000 hectares of land have been destroyed in the inferno.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited the fire ravaged Southern Cape region on Monday afternoon.
Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies says the town's leaders are committed to ensure all displaced residents receive assistance.
“We are trying to do the best within the means that we have, this is no time to politicise things.”
Over 400 houses and more than 200 shacks have been destroyed.
Leaders have urged South Africans to support the region's tourist attractions to mitigate the effects of the fire on the local economy.
