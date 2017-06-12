Zuma challenges DA court bid on State of Capture findings

In 2017 Thuli Madonsela said a judicial commission of inquiry should investigate the claims of state capture, recommendations the DA wants Zuma to implement.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has now lodged a counter-application in the High Court in Gauteng, in which he argues that he does not have to implement the Public Protector's state capture report at this stage, while he and other parties have lodged applications to have it reviewed by a judge.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had gone to court asking that Zuma be compelled to implement the report's findings now - despite the fact his application was still to be heard.

Last year then Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela said a judicial commission of inquiry should investigate the claims of state capture, and that the judge who chaired it should be appointed by the chief justice.

In his new legal papers, President Zuma says that he has received legal advice that a president cannot simply comply with the remedial action of a Public Protector if there are reasons to doubt that they are correct.

He says that this would amount to a mechanical response and is irreconcilable with the rights of a person who could be adversely affected by such a decision.

Zuma also says that if he were to implement Madonsela's remedial action now before a court decides on his other application challenging her decisions that would render his entire application academic.