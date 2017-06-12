Zuma challenges DA court bid on State of Capture findings
In 2017 Thuli Madonsela said a judicial commission of inquiry should investigate the claims of state capture, recommendations the DA wants Zuma to implement.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has now lodged a counter-application in the High Court in Gauteng, in which he argues that he does not have to implement the Public Protector's state capture report at this stage, while he and other parties have lodged applications to have it reviewed by a judge.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) had gone to court asking that Zuma be compelled to implement the report's findings now - despite the fact his application was still to be heard.
Last year then Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela said a judicial commission of inquiry should investigate the claims of state capture, and that the judge who chaired it should be appointed by the chief justice.
In his new legal papers, President Zuma says that he has received legal advice that a president cannot simply comply with the remedial action of a Public Protector if there are reasons to doubt that they are correct.
He says that this would amount to a mechanical response and is irreconcilable with the rights of a person who could be adversely affected by such a decision.
Zuma also says that if he were to implement Madonsela's remedial action now before a court decides on his other application challenging her decisions that would render his entire application academic.
More in Local
-
That Sodwana Bay guest house owner still free after killing unarmed burglar
-
Damning Panayiotou sting video now admissible as evidence
-
‘The revolution is completely on the cliff’
-
Two men bust with R5 million in rhino horn
-
Tshwane EMS blames high call logs for poor response times
-
Family of disabled SA girl (5) weigh options after NZ court deportation ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.