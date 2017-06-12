Fired! Motsoeneng dismissed from SABC

Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been found guilty of contravening the terms of his suspension from the SABC.

JOHANNESBURG - SABC board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says the board has accepted a finding to dismiss Hlaudi Motsoeneng for misconduct and breaking the terms of his employment contract.

Motsoeneng faced disciplinary action after holding his own news conference where he criticised the parliamentary inquiry into the SABC.

Kweyama says Motsoeneng has been informed of his dismissal.

“The SABC charged Motsoeneng with misconduct and breaking the rules of his employment contract. The chairperson of that disciplinary hearing has given us feedback this morning and he has recommended, which the board has accepted, that Motsoeneng be dismissed from the SABC.”

She declined to give further details.

“I will not go into the details of the notice period; all those are people’s files that are specific. I think nobody wants their notice period and all that to be known.”

However, Kweyama did state that the 90% local music content had hurt the SABC financially.

“The 90/10% has been a source of revenue loss if implemented across all platforms. There are certain channels that are quite high that have achieved 80% and we will not be saying to those channels regress to 50%.”

