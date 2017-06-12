Popular Topics
Hawks launch official probe into state capture claims

The unit says many who made claims publicly have now presented this evidence officially to them.

FILE: A Hawks vehicle. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN.
FILE: A Hawks vehicle. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say witnesses have provided evidence to confirm that there is a case to answer regarding the State of Capture report.

The unit says although people were reluctant to come forward, in the beginning, many who made claims publicly have now presented this evidence officially to them.

The National Prosecuting Authority referred the State of Capture report to the Hawks after it was released by then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says claims that they were not investigating the findings of the State of Capture report, were just attempts to distract them from their investigations.

Mulaudzi says they have received evidence in the form of affidavits to strengthen their case.

He says the NPA is also looking into the Gupta emails and will be making an announcement soon on whether it will be launching an investigation.

More in Local

