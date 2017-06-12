EFF wants court to overturn Gigaba's granting citizenship to Guptas
The party has revealed two official letters from the department which show the family was first denied citizenship before Gigaba stepped in to give the green light.
JOHANNESBURG - The EFF says it will turn to the courts to challenge former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s decision to grant the Gupta family naturalised citizenship in South Africa.
The party has revealed two official letters from the department which show the family was first denied citizenship before Gigaba stepped in to give the green light.
The controversial family - who are close friends of President Jacob Zuma - have come under intense scrutiny - with thousands of leaked emails showing how they have questionable relationships with numerous politicians and state entity executives.
Official documents show that in January 2015, a senior Home Affairs official informed the Guptas that their application for naturalisation had been unsuccessful because they did not comply with the requirements of the applicable legislation.
The official informs the family that they may re-apply in December that year provided they have met the requirements.
But just four months later, in May, then Home Affairs Minister Gigaba writes to the Guptas to say he has “the pleasure in informing you that after careful consideration I have decided to waive the requirements in regards to your application for naturalization, and grant you early naturalization”.
The EFF says they will challenge Gigaba’s decision on the grounds it was irrational and based on nothing other than a corrupt relationship.
The party says the Guptas should in fact be banned from South Africa because of their corrupt, criminal and immoral behaviour.
More in Local
-
Family of disabled SA girl (5) weigh options after NZ court deportation ruling
-
State Capture: DA to lodge criminal charges against more ministers
-
Fired! Motsoeneng dismissed from SABC
-
MKMVA wants former freedom fighters to guard national key points
-
Police unions welcome Phiyega’s departure
-
For South Africans, economic pain hit long before recession
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.