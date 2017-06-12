Atlantis double murder case postponed

A 35-year-old man was arrested shortly after the bodies of Octavia Skippers and her daughter Cleo were found in bushes in Witsand last week.

CAPE TOWN – The case against a man accused of murdering a mother and her two-year-old daughter has been postponed in the Atlantis Magistrates Court.

The 35-year-old man appeared in court on Monday.

He was arrested shortly after the bodies of Octavia Skippers and her daughter Cleo were found in bushes in Witsand last week.

The accused, who is known by the victim's family, made a brief appearance in court.

The matter has been postponed until the 14 July for further investigation.

The accused remains in custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority says it will oppose bail although the man has not yet applied for bail.

Meanwhile, some Atlantis resident marched to the local police station over the weekend to show their dissatisfaction at the fatal attack on the young mother and her toddler.

Skippers and her child were last seen by their family as they left to go to the hairdresser.