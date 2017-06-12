Atlantis double murder case postponed
A 35-year-old man was arrested shortly after the bodies of Octavia Skippers and her daughter Cleo were found in bushes in Witsand last week.
CAPE TOWN – The case against a man accused of murdering a mother and her two-year-old daughter has been postponed in the Atlantis Magistrates Court.
The 35-year-old man appeared in court on Monday.
He was arrested shortly after the bodies of Octavia Skippers and her daughter Cleo were found in bushes in Witsand last week.
The accused, who is known by the victim's family, made a brief appearance in court.
The matter has been postponed until the 14 July for further investigation.
The accused remains in custody.
The National Prosecuting Authority says it will oppose bail although the man has not yet applied for bail.
Meanwhile, some Atlantis resident marched to the local police station over the weekend to show their dissatisfaction at the fatal attack on the young mother and her toddler.
Skippers and her child were last seen by their family as they left to go to the hairdresser.
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi urges parents to immunise children against measles
-
Authorities assess extent of fire damage in Southern Cape
-
Cameron Wilson trial: Court postpones closing arguments
-
Outa: Austrian firm gets 74% of SA e-toll income
-
SABC decision on Motsoeneng due today
-
DA pushes for Parly probe into state capture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.