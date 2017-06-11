Tyawa to begin her duties as Acting Secretary to Parly on Monday

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Acting Secretary of Parliament Penelope Tyawa will begin her duties on Monday, 12 June.

This is after Gengezi Mgidlana was granted special leave due to allegations of improper conduct levelled against him by National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

The union claims he abused his position by taking unwarranted overseas trips, awarding himself a bursary and an ex-gratia payment, while corrupting parliament's tender system.

Tyawa who is the deputy secretary to parliament will be acting in the position until further notice.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “Following the placement of Mr Mgidlana on a special leave, the preceding officers decided to appoint Tyawa as Acting Secretary to Parliament effective from Monday. And she will be acting in that position until further notice.”

