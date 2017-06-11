Two Limpopo teenage girls arrested for separate murders
It’s understood one teenager overpowered a would-be-rapist, disarmed him and stabbed him to death in Maake, outside Tzaneen.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested a 17-year-old girl for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man who she says tried to rape her in Maake, outside Tzaneen.
It’s understood the teenager was on her way to the local tavern at around 1am when the man attempted to rape her but she overpowered him, disarmed him of his knife and stabbed him to death.
The teenager handed herself over to the police on Sunday morning.
At the same time, another 17-year-old girl has been arrested in Thohoyandou for allegedly kicking her 60-year-old mother, who later died in hospital.
It’s alleged the elderly woman was reprimanding her daughter for failing to attend school without reason but she overpowered her, kicking her several times.
Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said, “The teenagers were arrested on charges of murder from two different incidents that occurred this weekend. They will appear before the Lenyenye and Thohoyandou Magistrate Courts respectively and our investigations into both incidents continue
More in Local
-
Maphatsoe: The Guptas haven’t occupied any space in the ANC
-
#KynsnaFire: Criminals target evacuating residents at informal settlements
-
Gauteng online registration for grade 1 & 8 closes on Monday
-
Death confirmed in Eden region, taking fire toll to 7
-
Fires in Mandela Bay brought under control
-
MKMVA re-elects Maphatsoe to top post, changes title to president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.