Two Limpopo teenage girls arrested for separate murders

It’s understood one teenager overpowered a would-be-rapist, disarmed him and stabbed him to death in Maake, outside Tzaneen.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested a 17-year-old girl for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man who she says tried to rape her in Maake, outside Tzaneen.

It’s understood the teenager was on her way to the local tavern at around 1am when the man attempted to rape her but she overpowered him, disarmed him of his knife and stabbed him to death.

The teenager handed herself over to the police on Sunday morning.

At the same time, another 17-year-old girl has been arrested in Thohoyandou for allegedly kicking her 60-year-old mother, who later died in hospital.

It’s alleged the elderly woman was reprimanding her daughter for failing to attend school without reason but she overpowered her, kicking her several times.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said, “The teenagers were arrested on charges of murder from two different incidents that occurred this weekend. They will appear before the Lenyenye and Thohoyandou Magistrate Courts respectively and our investigations into both incidents continue