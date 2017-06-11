Suspects sought after mutilated body of woman found in veld

Fedusa calls for Zuma to resign after Moody’s downgrade
Local
Limpopo police says the mutilated body was discovered by a passer-by with some of her body parts missing.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are still searching for suspects responsible for the murder a woman found dumped in a veld in Thohoyandou, Venda on Saturday.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the mutilated body was discovered by a passer-by with some of her body parts missing.
Ngoepe says the incident is suspected to be linked to ritual killing.
“A woman’s body was found in the bushes. As of now we’re still following on suspects while calling upon members of the community to come forward with information.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.