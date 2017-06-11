Suspects sought after mutilated body of woman found in veld

Limpopo police says the mutilated body was discovered by a passer-by with some of her body parts missing.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are still searching for suspects responsible for the murder a woman found dumped in a veld in Thohoyandou, Venda on Saturday.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the mutilated body was discovered by a passer-by with some of her body parts missing.

Ngoepe says the incident is suspected to be linked to ritual killing.

“A woman’s body was found in the bushes. As of now we’re still following on suspects while calling upon members of the community to come forward with information.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)