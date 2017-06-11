Sanef appeals for safe release of kidnapped SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed
It’s been almost six months since Mohamed’s reported kidnapping in the war-torn country of Syria.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has appealed to the South African and Syrian governments to secure a safe release of photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed.
It’s understood Mohamed was abducted last year in December when he was travelling from a hospital to the Turkish border.
Sanef says its concerned about the silence from the International Relations Department and other agencies on Mohamed’s disappearance.
Sanef’s Reggy Moalusi says there’s been little communication from Dirco.
“His family is still distressed and there is no one raising this issue. We need government to help us and organisations to get involved to say: where is he? Is he still alive? Is there any hope that he will be back home soon?”
