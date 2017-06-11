Proteas crash out of the ICC Champions Trophy

South Africa set India a target of 192 in an innings that included three run outs.

JOHANNESBURG – The Proteas are out of the ICC Champions Trophy after India beat them by 8 wickets with 12 overs to spare.

Both sides needed a win in their Pool B clash that acted as a semi-final. India won the toss and sent the Proteas in to bat.

The Proteas started batting cautiously upfront, but a decent opening partnership started to build before Hashim Amla was dismissed for 35, caught behind off a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery. At this stage, South Africa was on 76/1.

Quinton de Kock fell victim to a brilliant Ravindra Jadeja ball and went for 53 runs.

AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis were at the crease with SA on 116/2. De Villiers looked in touched and managed 16 from 12 balls before he was run out at the strikers end. From there, at 140/3, it went downhill for the Proteas.

Not long after, terrible miscommunication saw David Miller run out for just 1 run.

Du Plessis tried to hold the innings together but chopped one on and his stumps went flying. South Africa was now on 157/5. Morris could only make 4 runs before being caught off by Jasprit Bumrah.

Andile Phehlukwayo then went for 4, Kagiso Rabada was caught behind for 5, Morne Morkel was caught for a duck and then, another run-out, saw Imran Tahir going for 1.

The Proteas were all out for 191, setting India a target of 192.

Morne Morkel made the breakthrough when Rohit Sharma snicked it to de Kock and went for 12.

Virat Kohli joined Shikhar Dhawan at the crease and the two formed a brilliant partnership.

Dhawan eventually went for 78 with India trailing by just 42 runs.

Yuvraj Singh and Kohli took India home, winning the match with 12 overs to spare.

India now joins England and Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The last 4 will be finalised on Monday when Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)