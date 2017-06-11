NSRI renders assistance as firefighting efforts continue in Knysna

Emergency and rescue crews are continuing to assist firefighters battling a wildfire that has wreaked havoc in parts of the Southern Cape.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says it is also rendering assistance, as firefighting efforts continue.

The blaze, which broke out in Knysna and rapidly spread to other areas, has claimed six lives.

Hundreds of homes have also been gutted by the fire.

WATCH: Strong winds fan flames in Knysna

The NSRI’s Criag Lambinon says, “Everybody that’s involved… from members of the public to NSRI and all the emergency service… everybody is doing the same thing; it’s firefighting, relief, evacuation of families and medically treating the patients.”

RESIDENTS CONTINUE TO VACATE THEIR HOMES

Dozens of Southern Cape residents continue to vacate their homes as raging fires continue in the region.

Residents in farming communities outside Knysna have been urged to vacate their premises as sweeping fires blazed through the area.

Some tried to dampen the outside surface of their properties as a last-ditch attempt to avoid their homes being razed to the ground.

The Buffalo Bay region, 20 kilometres outside Knysna, was struck by several flare-ups fuelled by rapidly changing gale force winds.

Residents in the area have been evacuated to a seaside parking lot as an approaching blaze threatened their property.



“I’m worried about my children that are there. It’s unreal but kind of expected as well. There are no words to describe this tragedy.”

Within the Knysna epicentre alone, over 400 structures have been destroyed as result of runaway fires that have swept through the area since Tuesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)