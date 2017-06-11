Mathews Phosa accepts nominations to run for ANC presidency

He is attending an event where seven Cape Town branches have endorsed him in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Mathews Phosa has accepted nominations to run for the position of African National Congress (ANC) leader.

Phosa says the people are calling for change.

“It’s really humbling because it is people who are in love with the ANC, who cry for an alternative leadership and who believe the ANC deserve an alternative leadership both at political and economic levels. These are ordinary people and I’m happy that it is them who make the choice about who must or mustn’t be their leader.”

A small but enthusiastic crowd has braved the cold to attend Sunday's event in Khayelitsha where seven Cape Town ANC branches have officially thrown their weight behind Phosa.

Most of the councillors are calling for a leader to unite the party and they believe Phosa is the man to mend the ANC's problems.

ANC President Jacob Zuma will vacate his position following the party's elective conference in December.

Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa are believed to be strong contenders for the top position.

#ANC Well-known Poet and artist Mzwakhe Mbuli on the stage now,speaking on the surge in gender-based violence . IM pic.twitter.com/5ere5SAaRW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2017

#ANC Mathews Phosa has arrived at the Kwamfundo High School in Khayelitsha. IM pic.twitter.com/bFrssSyMNi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2017

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)