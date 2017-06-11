Maphatsoe: The Guptas haven’t occupied any space in the ANC
Kebby Maphatsoe says there is nothing wrong with politicians working with the Guptas as long as it's done in a correct way.
JOHANNESBURG - MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe says he doesn't agree with Ekurhuleni Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina that the party needs space from the Gupta family.
On Friday Masina told President Jacob Zuma to ask the Gupta family to give the party some space to conduct the revolution.
The MKMVA concluded its elective conference on Sunday in Boksburg.
Masina directly addressed the President on Friday.
“Comrade President, let’s ask the Guptas to give the ANC space to conduct the revolution.”
But Maphatsoe, who previously said the Guptas are friends with his organisation, has a different view.
“I think that’s his view; I don’t think the Guptas have occupied any space in the ANC, the space is occupied by the leadership of the party.”
He says there is nothing wrong with politicians working with the Guptas as long as it's done in a correct way.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
