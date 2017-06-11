Manhunt launched after four shot dead in Cape Town
A manhunt has been launched for armed men who shot dead four members of the same family in Delft and Gugulethu in quick succession.
The attacks occurred on Saturday.
The suspects gunned down a mother, her 20-year-old son and another relative at their Delft home on Saturday.
Police say the men had been looking for the woman’s older son, who was not home at the time.
The police’s Andre Traut says the 37-year-old man was later tracked down in Gugulethu, where he was also shot dead.
“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. They left behind a vehicle which was hijacked in Delft last month. Any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop.”
Police are calling on the public to come forward with any information about the attacks.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
