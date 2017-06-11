Lotto results: Saturday 10 June 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 10 June are as follows:

Lotto: 04, 11, 12, 27, 42, 47 Bonus: 28

And winning lotto plus numbers are:

Lotto Plus: 01, 13, 28, 37, 41, 45 Bonus: 12

