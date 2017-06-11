#KnysnaFire: Criminals target evacuating residents at informal settlements
Sedgefield and Concordia were some of the high priority areas as firefighters battled several fires in the Garden Route on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Some informal settlement residents say they have been targeted by criminals while in the process of evacuating their homes.
Two helicopters have been battling hotspots in the Concordia surrounding areas Sunday morning.
Some Concordia residents are standing outside their homes gauging aerial firefighting efforts.
This resident says some criminals exploit their vulnerability while they evacuate their structures.
“We take some stuff and put them on the road so they can be safe from the fire but some people, because we don’t have transport, [they steal them] and when we come back we find nothing.”
Brenton-on-Sea residents were evacuated to the Knysna High School on Saturday.
