Health Dept commits to addressing striking forensics officers’ concerns
The workers are demanding a salary hike and a danger allowance, among other things.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says its committed to resolving the employment concerns of forensic pathology officers at the Diepkloof Services Centre in Soweto.
It’s understood the officers have gone on a strike, which is affecting service delivery causing some families to wait longer for the release of the bodies of their relatives.
The department’s Khutso Rabothata says, “The officers had some concerns which they had addressed to the management but they felt that there were delays in terms of attending to those concerns.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
