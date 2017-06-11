Four arrested digging at a chrome mine to appear in court

Four illegal miners are expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Four illegal miners are expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Monday.

The zama-zamas were arrested on Thursday after they were found digging at a chrome mine in the Atok area.

Three bulldozers and a significant amount of chrome were confiscated.

This comes after five men were arrested last month in the same area.

Authorities say the suspects are facing charges of contravening the provisions of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Act and the National Environmental Maintenance Act.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says, “The fight against illegal mining along the R37 still continues. Four more suspects were arrested and mining machinery were confiscated.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)