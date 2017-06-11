Fires in Mandela Bay brought under control
Firefighters are now damping down blazes at Van Stadens Gorge and Rocklands areas.
CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says all the fires in the area are currently under control.
Firefighters are now damping down blazes at Van Stadens Gorge and Rocklands areas.
The municipality's Mthubanzi Mniki says calmer weather conditions have helped firefighting efforts on Sunday.
Mniki says they're monitoring all areas that have been affected by the runaway fire over the past few days.
“We’ve been working since last night and this morning the wind has been friendly to us and so we managed to make an inroad.”
GALLERY: Firefighting efforts in Knysna & surrounding areas enter 5th day
At the same time, Knysna authorities say efforts to contain runaway fires in the Eden District will continue throughout the day.
Over 1,000 officials are currently attending to incidents resulting from the firestorm that erupted earlier this week.
Favourable weather conditions on Sunday morning allowed for aerial firefighting to be resumed.
Meanwhile, another volunteer firefighter has lost his life in Knysna inferno.
The 63-year-old John Blaauw died during firefighting efforts in Concordia on Saturday.
Earlier this week, 24-year-old Bradley Richards also died as a result of extensive burn wounds sustained during firefighting efforts.
Six of these deaths have been recorded in the Eden District, because of the runaway fire that has caused destruction in various towns, including Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
