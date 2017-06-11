Firefighters battle to put out #KnysnaFire

At one stage aerial firefighting operations had to be suspended as wind speeds exceeded 97 kilometres per hour.

KNYSNA - Firefighting attempts continue in the Southern Cape region as authorities battle to put out fires which have been blazing since early this week.

On Saturday, a Concordia man lost his life in a blaze that swept through the area, bringing to six the number of people dead in the fires.

Five others have been hospitalised with serious, fire-related injuries.

The death of the 63-year-old Concordia man comes at a time when firefighting efforts have been stymied by several flare-ups.

Officials say the fire line in the Eden District Municipality spans roughly one hundred kilometres.

Areas that have been evacuated include Ruigtevlei, Condordia and White Location.

At one stage aerial firefighting operations had to be suspended as wind speeds exceeded 97 kilometres per hour.

Eleven aircraft have been deployed to the area, including three SANDF oryx helicopters.

Four Working on Fire aircraft have also been enlisted in the battle against the runaway blaze.

An additional bomber fixed-wing aeroplane will added to the firefighting fleet on Sunday.

OVERNIGHT RAINS

Residents in the Southern Cape are hoping overnight rains will bring some relief, as the region battles relentless fires.

Resident in farming communities outside Knysna have been urged to vacate their premises as sweeping fires tore through the area.

Some tried to dampen their properties outside surface as a last-ditch attempt to avoid their homes being razed to the ground.

This resident explains the events that unfolded on Saturday.

“Effectively I’m the last one left here just make sure that we get as much as we can loaded onto the bakkies then we’re going to go down to Buffalo Bay.”

