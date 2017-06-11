Firefighters battle to put out #KnysnaFire
At one stage aerial firefighting operations had to be suspended as wind speeds exceeded 97 kilometres per hour.
KNYSNA - Firefighting attempts continue in the Southern Cape region as authorities battle to put out fires which have been blazing since early this week.
On Saturday, a Concordia man lost his life in a blaze that swept through the area, bringing to six the number of people dead in the fires.
Five others have been hospitalised with serious, fire-related injuries.
WATCH: Knysna gutted by fire
#KnysnaFire Residents from White Location are being evacuated as forceful, windy conditions rip through the area. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 10, 2017
The death of the 63-year-old Concordia man comes at a time when firefighting efforts have been stymied by several flare-ups.
Officials say the fire line in the Eden District Municipality spans roughly one hundred kilometres.
Areas that have been evacuated include Ruigtevlei, Condordia and White Location.
At one stage aerial firefighting operations had to be suspended as wind speeds exceeded 97 kilometres per hour.
Eleven aircraft have been deployed to the area, including three SANDF oryx helicopters.
#KnysnaFire Firefighters dousing flames at a building within the Goukamma Nature Reserve @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/cP3HleHNxH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 10, 2017
Four Working on Fire aircraft have also been enlisted in the battle against the runaway blaze.
An additional bomber fixed-wing aeroplane will added to the firefighting fleet on Sunday.
WATCH: Knysna fires: It's not yet over
OVERNIGHT RAINS
Residents in the Southern Cape are hoping overnight rains will bring some relief, as the region battles relentless fires.
Resident in farming communities outside Knysna have been urged to vacate their premises as sweeping fires tore through the area.
Some tried to dampen their properties outside surface as a last-ditch attempt to avoid their homes being razed to the ground.
This resident explains the events that unfolded on Saturday.
“Effectively I’m the last one left here just make sure that we get as much as we can loaded onto the bakkies then we’re going to go down to Buffalo Bay.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Manhunt launched after four shot dead in Cape Town
-
‘Political instability has dented investors’ confidence in SA’
-
Operation SA to continue assisting #KnysnaFire victims
-
Atlantis family ‘traumatised’ after double murder
-
Lotto results: Saturday 10 June 2017
-
Alek Blak launches debut single and it’s a must hear
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.