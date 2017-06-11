Fikile Mbalula calls for another gun amnesty campaign
South Africa ran its first gun amnesty in 1994, where people could hand over illegal firearms for a certain period and not receive punishment.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says another gun amnesty campaign needs to be run to reduce the number of illegal guns in South Africa.
This follows the murders of journalist Johann Botha and Werner Perchtold, the owner of the Zebra Inn in Johannesburg where both men were shot during an armed robbery.
South Africa ran its first gun amnesty in 1994, where people could hand over illegal firearms for a certain period and not receive punishment.
The ministry’s Vuyo Mhaga says, “There are too many illegal guns in South Africa, maybe we need to enter another session of amnesty where people voluntarily bring those guns so that we can curb the number of killings happening in our country.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Four arrested digging at a chrome mine to appear in court
-
Sanef raises concern about fake news and cyber bullying
-
NSRI renders assistance as firefighting efforts continue in Knysna
-
‘No link between burnt Centurion bodies & Northcliff kidnappings’
-
Fedusa calls for Zuma to resign after Moody’s downgrade
-
[WATCH] Strong winds fan flames in Knysna
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.