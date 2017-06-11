Fikile Mbalula calls for another gun amnesty campaign

South Africa ran its first gun amnesty in 1994, where people could hand over illegal firearms for a certain period and not receive punishment.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says another gun amnesty campaign needs to be run to reduce the number of illegal guns in South Africa.

This follows the murders of journalist Johann Botha and Werner Perchtold, the owner of the Zebra Inn in Johannesburg where both men were shot during an armed robbery.

The ministry’s Vuyo Mhaga says, “There are too many illegal guns in South Africa, maybe we need to enter another session of amnesty where people voluntarily bring those guns so that we can curb the number of killings happening in our country.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)