Father of killed JHB boy calls for an arrest

JOHANNESBURG - The father of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at Yeoville in Johannesburg is calling for the police to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible.

Thando Mazibuko was stabbed allegedly by a 20-year-old man fighting for a girlfriend.

He was stabbed with a screwdriver on the chest and was declared dead on the scene upon the ambulance arrival.

His father Godknows Mazibuko says the family is devastated by the teen’s murder.

At the same time, the police’s Kay Makhubela says they have opened a murder case and the suspect is still at large.

“We appeal to anyone, as the suspect is known around the area, to call the police as soon as they see him.”