Death confirmed in Eden region, taking fire toll to 7

A woman died Tygerberg Hospital on Saturday night, while her 3-year-old child was among those killed during the week by the deadly fires.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has recorded the seventh fatality in the Eden region as a result of the fires.

The thirty-year-old woman succumbed to burn wounds at the Tygerberg Hospital on Saturday night, while her three-year-old child is among those killed during the week by the deadly fires.

Family and friends of Malawi national Enala Manda are gathered at a prayer service conducted in honour of the young woman.

Her daughter Catherine Matope was found dead next to a dam at Narnia Village in the Knysna suburb of Welbedaght.

Family member Alfonso Nyirenda says the family is shocked by the tragedy that has hit them.

On Saturday, volunteer firefighter and 63-year-old John Blaauw also lost his life due to severe burn wounds sustained while fighting the fire.

He is the second firefighter to have died this week.

There are currently over 1,000 firefighters battling blazes which started on Tuesday in Knysna and spread to surrounding areas.