Death confirmed in Eden region, taking fire toll to 7
A woman died Tygerberg Hospital on Saturday night, while her 3-year-old child was among those killed during the week by the deadly fires.
JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has recorded the seventh fatality in the Eden region as a result of the fires.
The thirty-year-old woman succumbed to burn wounds at the Tygerberg Hospital on Saturday night, while her three-year-old child is among those killed during the week by the deadly fires.
Family and friends of Malawi national Enala Manda are gathered at a prayer service conducted in honour of the young woman.
Her daughter Catherine Matope was found dead next to a dam at Narnia Village in the Knysna suburb of Welbedaght.
Family member Alfonso Nyirenda says the family is shocked by the tragedy that has hit them.
On Saturday, volunteer firefighter and 63-year-old John Blaauw also lost his life due to severe burn wounds sustained while fighting the fire.
He is the second firefighter to have died this week.
There are currently over 1,000 firefighters battling blazes which started on Tuesday in Knysna and spread to surrounding areas.
More in Local
-
Gauteng online registration for grade 1 & 8 closes on Monday
-
Fires in Mandela Bay brought under control
-
MKMVA re-elects Maphatsoe to top post, changes title to president
-
Mathews Phosa accepts nominations to run for ANC presidency
-
Father of killed JHB boy calls for an arrest
-
‘ANC challenges don't affect how SA is perceived internationally’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.