Athol Trollip praises firefighters battling wildfires in EC metro

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Athol Trollip praises firefighters battling wildfires in EC metro

The Nelson Mandela Bay mayor described firefighters as miracle workers who prevented further damage.

FILE: Firefighters are reportedly trying to extinguish the fire that’s also engulfed the library and music blocks at the Woodridge College and Preparatory School near Port Elizabeth. Picture: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
FILE: Firefighters are reportedly trying to extinguish the fire that’s also engulfed the library and music blocks at the Woodridge College and Preparatory School near Port Elizabeth. Picture: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has lauded firefighters battling a wildfire in the Eastern Cape metro.

The blaze gutted several buildings at Woodridge College and Preparatory School on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Saturday night.

The blaze in the Van Stadens area was fanned by strong winds and forced the closure of the N2 between Port Elizabeth and Jeffrey’s Bay.

Some homes in the Van Stadens area were also destroyed by the fire, along with some of the school’s administration building, library and music blocks.

Pupils were evacuated several hours before the school caught alight while residents nearby were also told to leave their homes.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki says saving lives was the priority.

“We’ve evacuated every in the area. Only police, firefighters and security cluster remain in the area.”

Trollip described firefighters as miracle workers who prevented further damage.

He also commended the unity of those who rallied behind the fire crews in difficult conditions.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA