Another case of racism emerges at PMB school

JOHANNESBURG - Another case of racism has emerged at a Pietermaritzburg High School, this time at boys’ school Maritzburg College.

It’s understood a matric prefect referred to his black peers as the “k-word” on two separate occasions.

The white pupil was suspended for a week and has since returned to school while allegedly remaining in his leadership role.

Some old boys of Maritzburg College have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with how the school disciplined the pupil.

David Rogers, a member of the executive committee at the school, says a full investigation into the matter has already been carried out.

“They have a disciplinary process that’s along the line of the School Act and that’s been approved by the Department of Education. The issue is being addressed.”

Meanwhile, old boy Mbuso Mazibuko says the school hasn't taken these incidents as seriously as they should.

“I for one hope that our voices are heard and the necessary steps are taken to make an example of this racist young man. Taking away his badge would be a start.”

