ANC top six prepares for bilateral meeting with Cosatu
The ANC says it wants Cosatu to clarify its decision that President Jacob Zuma must step and his ban from is activities.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) top six has met on Sunday to prepare for a bilateral meeting with Cosatu on Monday.
The meeting with the top brass is normally scheduled for Mondays but the ANC says the top six decided to meet on Sunday as Monday will be dedicated to a meeting with Cosatu.
The governing party previously postponed the all-important Alliance Political Council, saying it wants Cosatu to clarify its decision that President Jacob Zuma must step and another to ban the President from is activities.
ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says the top six meeting did take place.
“Tomorrow they will have a bilateral with Cosatu following the cancellation of the political council meeting last week and that is why the officials met today, to prepare for that bilateral. Tomorrow there won’t be a normal meeting of the officials.”
