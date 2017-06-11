Popular Topics
Allister Coetzee: This is the start of a new Bok era

After a disappointing 2016, this Bok team look revived and refreshed, showing off skill and running the ball.

The Springboks beat France 37-14 to open their season with an impressive win at Loftus Versveld. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks.
one hour ago

LOFTUS VERSVELD - The Springboks beat France 37-14 to open their season with an impressive win at Loftus Versveld.

In front of a disappointing crowd, the Springboks turned on the flare as they scored three tries to go with their penalty try, to comfortably beat the French in the first of three Test matches.

Allister Coetzee, who made the point clear that the Boks have closed the chapter on a disappointing 2016, was impressed with his inexperienced team which beyond it’s years, ensuring that Warren Whiteley’s maiden outing as South Africa’s newest Bok captain, would end on a positive note.

Coetzee gambled with an experienced team, which showed flare and confidence, running in three tries and being awarded another penalty try.

After a disappointing 2016, this Bok team look revived and refreshed, showing off skill and running the ball.

Coetzee says this is the start of a new Bok era: “We’ve closed the chapter on 2016. So, with the young, inexperienced… I’ve selected the best possible squad to take on France this series. And I’m very pleased with our performance on Saturday night.”

Coetzee says his players played without fear: “It’s a step in the right direction. Be it defensively, attack or kicking game… it’s just a team that you have that doesn’t play to lose but a team that believes in the ability to play the game.”

Warren Whiteley says the hard work was done in camp before the series got underway.

“The foundation was laid for us in Perth. That was important for us, the couch eluded to it early. It was very crucial for us just to establish that culture to take us forward. There’ll always be things to work on, things to tweak as we go along but I believe the foundation has been laid and that’s extremely important.”

The two teams meet again next Saturday in Durban with South Africa leading the series 1-0.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

