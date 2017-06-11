11 people killed in separate KZN, Mpumalanga collisions

A bakkie and a truck collided on the N2 highway in Izingolweni in KwaZulu-Natal, killing eight people.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people have been killed in a crash on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

A bakkie and a truck collided on the N2 highway in Izingolweni.

Provincial emergency services say four others were injured; one critically so.

Spokesperson Robert McKenzie said, “Tragically, eight people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash which involved a bakkie and a truck. Four people have been treated at the scene for injuries by paramedics, the exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by the police.”

At the same time, KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has expressed dismay following the accident.

The MEC says he is concerned about the accidents in the province especially during weekends.

The department’s Kwanele Ncalene said, “The MEC is concerned that we are seeing an increase in the number of accidents that are occurring during the weekends in the province and as a result we are embarking on a rollout plan to mobilise and maximize enforcement during the weekends.”

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga three people have died during a head on collision.

The safety department says a police van collided with a light motor vehicle on Sunday evening on the R40 between Marite and Bushbuckridge.

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The department’s spokesperson Mmusi Moeti said, “The deceased were occupants in a Corsa sedan; another people sustained serious injuries and was transported to the nearby hospital for further treatment. The police are still investigating the cause of the accident.”