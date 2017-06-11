11 people killed in separate KZN, Mpumalanga collisions
A bakkie and a truck collided on the N2 highway in Izingolweni in KwaZulu-Natal, killing eight people.
JOHANNESBURG - Eight people have been killed in a crash on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
A bakkie and a truck collided on the N2 highway in Izingolweni.
Provincial emergency services say four others were injured; one critically so.
Spokesperson Robert McKenzie said, “Tragically, eight people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash which involved a bakkie and a truck. Four people have been treated at the scene for injuries by paramedics, the exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by the police.”
At the same time, KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has expressed dismay following the accident.
The MEC says he is concerned about the accidents in the province especially during weekends.
The department’s Kwanele Ncalene said, “The MEC is concerned that we are seeing an increase in the number of accidents that are occurring during the weekends in the province and as a result we are embarking on a rollout plan to mobilise and maximize enforcement during the weekends.”
Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga three people have died during a head on collision.
The safety department says a police van collided with a light motor vehicle on Sunday evening on the R40 between Marite and Bushbuckridge.
One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The department’s spokesperson Mmusi Moeti said, “The deceased were occupants in a Corsa sedan; another people sustained serious injuries and was transported to the nearby hospital for further treatment. The police are still investigating the cause of the accident.”
More in Local
-
#KnysnaFire: Today is the day
-
Sanef appeals for safe release of kidnapped SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed
-
ANC top six prepares for bilateral meeting with Cosatu
-
Maphatsoe: The Guptas haven’t occupied any space in the ANC
-
Two Limpopo teenage girls arrested for separate murders
-
#KnysnaFire: Criminals target evacuating residents at informal settlements
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.