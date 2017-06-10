World’s oldest person laid to rest in Hammanskraal

Johanna Rametsi died on Wednesday at the age of 134.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of the world's oldest person is underway in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Rametsi became the oldest person in the world after 146-year-old Saparman Sodimejo from Indonesia died in April.

Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza is expected to deliver the keynote address at the service.

The department's Mbangwa Xaba said, “Among the dignitaries, is the Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza who will be delivering a speech on behalf of the Gauteng government in acknowledging this international icon in our province.”