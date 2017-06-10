World’s oldest person laid to rest in Hammanskraal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

World’s oldest person laid to rest in Hammanskraal

Johanna Rametsi died on Wednesday at the age of 134.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of the world's oldest person is underway in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Johanna Rametsi died on Wednesday at the age of 134.

Rametsi became the oldest person in the world after 146-year-old Saparman Sodimejo from Indonesia died in April.

Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza is expected to deliver the keynote address at the service.

The department's Mbangwa Xaba said, “Among the dignitaries, is the Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza who will be delivering a speech on behalf of the Gauteng government in acknowledging this international icon in our province.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA