Treasury calls on private sector, unions to help prevent further downgrades
On Friday night, the agency announced its decision which follows similar moves by S&P Global and Fitch.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Treasury says it notes Moody’s decision to downgrade the country's foreign and local currency debt to BAA3 with a negative outlook.
On Friday night, the agency announced its decision which follows similar moves by S&P Global and Fitch.
They kept their ratings at BB+ with S&P Global keeping the local currency rating at BBB-.
Treasury says it recognises that Moody’s has cited the weakening of South Africa’s institutional strength.
Moody’s also says there are reduced growth prospects relating to policy uncertainty.
Added to this, there is also continued erosion of fiscal strength due to rising public debt and contingent liabilities.
Treasury says while Moody’s rating is still investment grade and there are more risks of downgrades, it has called on trade unions and the private sector to help prevent this from happening.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
SA’s current economic, political challenges not unique - Gigaba
-
Sandile Mantsoe to remain behind bars for two more weeks
-
Police investigate murder of elderly man in Standerton
-
Numsa warns of a strike in engineering sector
-
Zuma: Divisions among ANC leaders taking SA backwards
-
Over 140 WC schools damaged by #CapeStorm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.