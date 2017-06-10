Springboks beat France in first Test season

Springboks have opened their 2017 international season with a 37-14 win over France.

The magnitude of a winning start to the Springboks' 2017 Test season cannot be underestimated. With optimism around the Bok camp at an all time low, Allister Coetzee will know that nothing less than a win will please the Bok supporters.

Last season’s loss against a 14-man Irish side in Cape Town set the tone for the rest of the year, which saw the Boks win four of their 12 Tests, including an embarrassing maiden loss to Italy.

While Coetzee bemoaned the lack of preparation time last year, the French players have just come out of a bruising European season and face exactly that issue, which undoubtedly favours the home team.

