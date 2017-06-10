Springboks beat France in first Test season
Springboks have opened their 2017 international season with a 37-14 win over France.
CAPE TOWN - Springboks have opened their 2017 international season with a 37-14 win over France.
The magnitude of a winning start to the Springboks' 2017 Test season cannot be underestimated. With optimism around the Bok camp at an all time low, Allister Coetzee will know that nothing less than a win will please the Bok supporters.
Last season’s loss against a 14-man Irish side in Cape Town set the tone for the rest of the year, which saw the Boks win four of their 12 Tests, including an embarrassing maiden loss to Italy.
While Coetzee bemoaned the lack of preparation time last year, the French players have just come out of a bruising European season and face exactly that issue, which undoubtedly favours the home team.
More to follow
More in Local
-
Iyapha Yamile murder case: ‘Police have failed the community’
-
Unseeded Ostapenko stuns Halep to win French Open title
-
[UPDATE] School near Port Elizabeth on fire
-
Four members of same family shot dead in Cape Town
-
[GALLERY] The Garden Route fires in pictures
-
Mbalula ‘saddened’ by death of Johann Botha & Werner Perchtold
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.