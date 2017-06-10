Sandile Mantsoe to remain behind bars for two more weeks

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Sandile Mantsoe to remain behind bars for two more weeks

He's accused of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and burying it in a shallow grave.

FILE: The funeral service of Karabo Mokoena. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
FILE: The funeral service of Karabo Mokoena. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe will remain in police custody for another two weeks as Magistrate Carel Labuschagne decides on an application to overrule a previous court judgment to bar the media from reporting on the bail application.

Mantsoe made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday to apply for bail.

He's accused of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and burying it in a shallow grave.

Mantsoe will return to court on 23 June.

In May, the Johannesburg Magistrates Court ruled that the media can only report on Mantsoe's bail judgment but not the application.

The court said this was because of sensitive information that would be made public during the proceedings.

However, the Times Media Group has made an application for that judgment to be overruled, allowing the media to report on the entire proceedings.

On Friday, the court ruled that the arguments in this new application be heard later on this month and for Mantsoe to return for bail application on the same day.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA