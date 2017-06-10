Sandile Mantsoe to remain behind bars for two more weeks
He's accused of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and burying it in a shallow grave.
JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe will remain in police custody for another two weeks as Magistrate Carel Labuschagne decides on an application to overrule a previous court judgment to bar the media from reporting on the bail application.
Mantsoe made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday to apply for bail.
He's accused of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and burying it in a shallow grave.
Mantsoe will return to court on 23 June.
In May, the Johannesburg Magistrates Court ruled that the media can only report on Mantsoe's bail judgment but not the application.
The court said this was because of sensitive information that would be made public during the proceedings.
However, the Times Media Group has made an application for that judgment to be overruled, allowing the media to report on the entire proceedings.
On Friday, the court ruled that the arguments in this new application be heard later on this month and for Mantsoe to return for bail application on the same day.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
SA’s current economic, political challenges not unique - Gigaba
-
Treasury calls on private sector, unions to help prevent further downgrades
-
Police investigate murder of elderly man in Standerton
-
Numsa warns of a strike in engineering sector
-
Zuma: Divisions among ANC leaders taking SA backwards
-
Over 140 WC schools damaged by #CapeStorm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.