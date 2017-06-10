Sandile Mantsoe to remain behind bars for two more weeks

He's accused of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and burying it in a shallow grave.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe will remain in police custody for another two weeks as Magistrate Carel Labuschagne decides on an application to overrule a previous court judgment to bar the media from reporting on the bail application.

Mantsoe made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday to apply for bail.

Mantsoe will return to court on 23 June.

In May, the Johannesburg Magistrates Court ruled that the media can only report on Mantsoe's bail judgment but not the application.

The court said this was because of sensitive information that would be made public during the proceedings.

However, the Times Media Group has made an application for that judgment to be overruled, allowing the media to report on the entire proceedings.

On Friday, the court ruled that the arguments in this new application be heard later on this month and for Mantsoe to return for bail application on the same day.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)