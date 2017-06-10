QS World University Rankings places UP among top 550 in the world

The University of Pretoria says it's committed to world-class research and is pleased to see the focus paying off.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Pretoria (UP) says it’s encouraged by its improvement in the QS World University Rankings.

The institution has significantly improved its ranking to be placed in the top 550 out of over 26,000 universities worldwide.

The QS World University Rankings show the top tertiary institutions around the world using several indicators, including academic and employer reputation.

UP says it's committed to world-class research and is pleased to see the focus paying off.

Spokesperson Rikus Delport said, “UP is now ranked in the top 52% of rankings and considering there are approximately 26,000 universities globally, this now makes the UP one of the top 2% of universities in the world.”