Police investigate murder of elderly man in Standerton

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder after an 84-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted in Standerton.

It's understood the elderly man was in his yard when he was attacked by an unknown number of suspects on Friday.

The man was rushed to the local hospital where he died on arrival.

The police's Johannes Nhlabathi says the motive for the assault is unknown.

“He was taken to the hospital because he was unconscious and a few minutes later, he was declared dead.”

Nhlabathi says no arrests have been made.