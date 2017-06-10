Owen Farrell kicks Lions to victory over Crusaders
The flyhalf slotted four penalties as Lions produced a performance of test-match intensity to beat the Crusaders in the third game of their tour of New Zealand.
WELLINGTON - Flyhalf Owen Farrell slotted four penalties as the British and Irish Lions produced a performance of test-match intensity to beat the Canterbury Crusaders 12-3 in the third game of their tour of New Zealand on Saturday.
Richie Mo’unga kicked a first half penalty for the only points for the Crusaders, who have claimed seven Super Rugby titles and won all 14 of their games in the competition this season.
Warren Gatland’s Lions had been under immense pressure after a mediocre start to their 10-match tour, with an unconvincing 13-7 victory over the Provincial Barbarians and a 22-16 loss to the Auckland Blues on Wednesday.
But a victory born of a huge defensive effort and the almost unerring boot of Farrell will give them a major boost as they head to Dunedin to face the Otago Highlanders on Tuesday.
