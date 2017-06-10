Over 140 WC schools damaged by #CapeStorm

Public schools had to shut their doors on Wednesday as a precaution.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says more than 140 schools have reported damages due to heavy rains and gale force winds that lashed parts of the province this week.

The department says it’s still early at this stage to assess the costs involved.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said, “while we are pleased that for most schools learning and teaching did resume almost immediately, there are a number of schools that were harder hit by the storm and as a result teaching and learning may be suspended for a couple of days. Some of the schools have been severely damaged and our district officials are working with those schools to implement contingency plans.”